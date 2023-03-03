If you are a father or mother, you will know that sometimes school supply lists in kindergarten They are quite extensive, which is why a curious and demanding preschool comparison has attracted attention on social networks.

Every year, preschool teachers and teachers give parents a list of materials that their little ones will need to be able to carry out activities in the classroom. It is thus that there are not a few who complain about what is requested of them, although without a doubt they are minor complaints compared to the cry to heaven that the parents of kindergarten children should have made in Argentina.

It was through the Twitter social network where a photo of the extensive list of school supplies that the small students of a preschool education institution in Argentina were asked for was posted.

“The one who returned from vacation with few demands is the little teacher from the Bendi garden”, can be read in the post published on the virtual platform of the little blue bird.

According to what can be observed in the comparison given by the teacher to the parents of the kindergarten students, among the things that the little ones should bring are Paracetamol, an inflatable mattress, sheets, repellentand story books that will be donated to the institution’s library.

Other materials that appear on the list of school supplies that went viral are:

Pencils

ribbons

Notebooks

Celofan paper

sequins

fabric paint

Scissors

Costume

Inflatable mattress

First aid kit

Antibacterial gel

Paracetamol

Toothbrush

mobile eyes

White cardboard.

As expected, after the post on Twitter went viral, there were not a few Internet users who complained about everything that parents are asked to bring so that their children can carry out activities at the preschool level. Likewise, there were those who commented that when they went to kindergarten they did not even use many of the materials and did not know where they were.

“Above all, half of the things are not used, or at least when I went to the garden we did not use them and nobody knows where they were,” commented a user.