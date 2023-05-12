A light bulb went on in the brain of researcher Verónica Bolón, an expert in artificial intelligence, one day in 2019 while she was reading a scientific article. She “she Said that training an AI language model emitted the CO₂ equivalent to that of five cars over its useful life. I was surprised. Artificial intelligence consumes a lot of energy when it learns, not only in its use, but until then I had never thought about it”, she recalls sitting in one of the rooms of the Center for Research in Information and Communication Technologies (CITIC) of the University from A Coruna. She and seven other researchers (in total, four men and four women) make up one of the teams in Spain that are currently immersed in the search for green algorithms; that is to say, in solving that great paradox that the boom of supercomputers, the bustle of data, the cloud and ChatGPT has brought about: “Artificial intelligence helps us solve many problems, some of them derived from climate change, but in turn is part of the problem”, warns Bolón.

Green artificial intelligence strives to design solutions that achieve the proposed objectives, but in a sustainable way for the environment, that is, with an efficient use of computational resources. This concept, which is barely three years old, contrasts with red AI, which only values ​​algorithms for their performance, even if they imply, for example, exceptional energy consumption. “Now some importance is being given to green algorithms, although not as much as it should be,” says Verónica Bolón. She believes that behind this lack of attention from humanity is the fact that taking sustainability into account goes against the interests of big tech in the dizzying race of artificial intelligence. Microsoft, Google and OpenAI, she explains, are leading the way in this energy-intensive field. Ecologists, points out the researcher, have spent years issuing alerts about the environmental footprint of this process. In 2010, Greenpeace already warned in a report that the farms of thousands of servers that make up the cloud “they require enormous amounts of energy to function and cool themselves”.

The advent of ChatGPT, a fascinated tool that millions of people tinker with on a daily basis, has exacerbated the problem. “We don’t know exactly what it consumes, but it has to be brutal, in its training and in its use, because it needs a lot of data and very large neural networks. And it’s not something that people stop to think about, because they don’t have any information about it either. [La empresa] It’s called OpenAI, but it’s not open at all,” says Bolón about the company that launched the popular application and which was founded in 2015 by Sam Altman and Elon Musk, among others, as a non-profit organization.

A study from the University of Copenhagen estimated in 2020 that a single training session of GPT-3 (the text generator on which ChatGPT was based) had the equivalent energy consumption of 126 Danish houses in a year, according to the researcher. Galician. Regarding ChatGPT-4, its next version, no equivalences have been published so far, but there is a piece of information that gives an idea of ​​its environmental impact: it was trained with 1 billion parameters, compared to the 175,000 million that were used with GPT-3. “I am not saying that this technological development should be stopped. But if you ask me if, ethically, it is worth all that computational effort for a model that is dedicated to entertaining or helping to perform tasks, I have mixed feelings. I am impressed by the progress, but I think we are putting the focus where it is not. It is not being used for fundamental issues that affect society,” she points out.

Verónica Bolón, 39, began in 2018 to investigate how to run algorithms on very small devices that did not have the computational capacity of a computer. She was not yet familiar with the concept of green artificial intelligence, but she soon realized that using fewer computing resources is more sustainable because it consumes much less energy. And the same is true if you don’t continually transfer data to the cloud, she explains. In 2022, the same year that he entered the Royal Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences of Spain, he was awarded a national research project that will last until 2025. His team has managed to execute algorithms, without losing precision in the results, with only 16 bits (one bit is the minimum unit of information) instead of the 64 bits that common computers use today. They still do not know precisely the energy reduction that the change entails because they work with simulations, explains Bolón.

His team, made up of Brais Cancela, Jorge González, Noelia Sánchez, Laura Morán, David Novoa, Eva Blanco and Samuel Suárez, is also exploring another path towards green artificial intelligence, which consists of accelerating processes. They work on trying to do the same thing in less time. “It’s all about brainstorming to optimize the models, so they work just as well with less data and a smaller network. Now everyone wants to apply, for example, deep learning (deep learning) but there are problems that can be solved with much simpler models. It is killing flies with cannon shots. You have to make an effort to discern when it is necessary and when it is not”, says Bolón from the CITIC.

Legal brake on AI emissions

This scientific center has about 200 researchers and 75% is dedicated to the field of artificial intelligence and data science. It forms part of the university and business ecosystem for which A Coruña has been selected by the Government to be the headquarters of the Spanish Agency for the Supervision of Artificial Intelligence (Aesia). Green algorithms will be part of the work of this body. Spain has had a National Green Algorithms Plan since last December, which aims to promote both the energy efficiency of artificial intelligence and its application to solve environmental problems. The document includes the creation of up to two chairs in this discipline, a call to which the University of A Coruña has submitted and which will be resolved “shortly”, according to sources from the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence.

Of the 257.7 million euros of European Next Generation funds with which the plan is endowed until 2025, 6.9 million will be allocated to financial aid for research projects in this field, reports the aforementioned Secretary of State. “It is easy to talk about the importance of sustainability and lowering consumption in computing, but for that, lines of research must be strengthened and funds are needed,” emphasizes Manuel González Penedo, director of CITIC, who calls for improvements in financing structure of centers like the one he commands, continuity in the programs and less bureaucracy to attract talent from outside Spain.

Verónica Bolón urges a law that regulates artificial intelligence both from an ethical and sustainability point of view: “Regulation is needed and it must include consumption. Are we going to allow information technologies to be responsible for 20% or more of CO₂ emissions into the atmosphere? Well, we will have to put a brake on it, as in other industries or areas”.

