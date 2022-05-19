EP Thursday, May 19, 2022, 18:08



The Galician city of A Coruña is the new addition to the Hispania Romana network of tourist destinations, an alliance between Spanish cities with a Roman past to which the cities of Lugo, Segovia, Alcalá de Henares, Málaga, Mérida and Cartagena belong, promoter of the initiative, according to municipal sources in a statement.

The mayors of A Coruña, Inés Rey, and of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, signed the accession protocol this Thursday at the Municipal Palace of the Galician city, thus staging this alliance of cities that come together to develop common promotion and development actions such as touristic destinations.

Arroyo stressed that “the network continues to incorporate cities that are symbols of Roman Spain, which in the case of La Coruña has its most emblematic element in the Tower of Hercules”, and highlighted the common past that unites both cities , which were visited by the Roman Emperor Julius Caesar, to, in the case of La Coruña, baptize the city, while in the case of Cartagonova, name it a Roman colony.

For his part, Rey stressed the importance of sharing experiences, “we are committed to cultural and accessible tourism that is enhanced by this twinning between cities with a common past.”

The mayor of Cartagena pointed out that an action plan is being developed to guide the strategy as a network and that its main objectives will be to increase promotion, develop new tourism products, capture new markets and, above all, collaborate to be better destinations.

«The Roman civilization has been the one that has left one of the deepest traces and a monumental wealth that we continue to recover. Last year we opened a new museum on the Forum and we continue excavating monuments as important as the Amphitheater”, highlighted Arroyo.

The Roman Theater, the most visited monument in the Region of Murcia, is the best known of the remains of this civilization in Cartagena, but the Roman footprint is also in places such as the Augusteum, the Barrio del Foro Romano, the Casa de la Fortuna or the late Roman necropolis, protected by the Municipal Archaeological Museum.

Regarding Roman Hispania, the mayor highlighted the opening this Thursday of the registration period for the course ‘Roman Hispania. A revitalizing heritage of cultural tourism’, which will be taught this summer by the Roman Theater Museum in the UPCT summer courses.

This course will address how archaeological heritage has become in recent decades a driving force behind cultural tourism, in addition to taking a tour of different cities in Roman Hispania that have worked in recent years on the complex task of investigating and value its monuments and archaeological sites.

Arroyo also participated in the reception organized by the Mayoress of A Coruña on the occasion of the 1st Meeting of Women Mayors ‘The power to do things well’, aimed at those responsible for municipalities with more than 200,000 inhabitants.

In addition to the mayors of cities such as Gijón, Lugo, Hospitalet, Sabadell, Barakaldo or Alcorcón, the meeting is attended by the Minister of Territorial Policy and Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez; the second vice president of Congress, Ana Pastor, and the president of the Equality Commission in Congress and former vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, with the aim of reflecting on the presence of women in positions of responsibility from a local perspective.