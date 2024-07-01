The SBU announced the disclosure of a corruption scheme involving the head of the Ministry of Justice

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered a corruption scheme involving the former head of the interregional department of the country’s Ministry of Justice. The agency announced this in its Telegram-channel.

The officials reportedly took bribes to close enforcement proceedings against citizens in debt. An intermediary from Ivano-Frankivsk was also involved in organizing the scheme.

The SBU noted that the former head of the Western Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice was among the leaders of the community. “At the time of the exposure of the corruption scheme, he was the acting head of the institution,” the department emphasized.

Earlier, Ukraine dismissed Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Verbitsky after a corruption scandal involving real estate. It is noted that the official left his post of his own free will.