Ciudad Juárez— The fifth victim of intentional homicide in the month of August was reported this morning in the vicinity of the Los Alcaldes neighborhood, with the discovery of a man tied up and with a bag over his head.

This is about a man who was abandoned among weeds and garbage in a vacant lot near the Colinas Pantheon, at the intersection of Trabajo Unión and Progreso y Solidaridad streets.

The report of the discovery was made to the emergency number, which was answered by municipal agents who confirmed the presence of the man who was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, gray jeans, a brown belt and his head covered with a white object.

In addition, he was found face down, with his hands tied together behind his back, and a stick near his head that appears to be acting as a tourniquet around the man’s neck.

The incident was reported to the investigating authorities, who went to the scene to gather the necessary information to clarify the incident.