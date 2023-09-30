Gabriel Aristu, the protagonist of I won’t watch you die, the latest novel by Antonio Muñoz Molina, chiseled an image of Adriana Zuber, whom he abandoned decades ago, which bears no resemblance to the sad reality of the heroine of this novel. The author “proves again his mastery in the description of mental states governed by memory and desire, by duty and guilt, but in this novel, above that, he manages to capture the black matter that molds the unhappy from within.” human destinies,” writes Domingo Ródenas de Moya in his review of the book, a narrative of exemplary construction around a love story cornered for 50 years.

The book of the week Babelia is Cunnus. Sex and power in Rome, by Patricia González Gutiérrez, in which the gender specialist in ancient Rome analyzes the reality of the supposed sexualities and sensualities of the Romans, always unleashed and uninhibited according to a contemporary projection that perhaps is nothing more than a sublimation of our our own repressed desires or our supposed sexual liberation. Where our gaze only sees eroticism and sexuality, there is also religion, superstition, magical thinking, humor and fear.

Another notable book is Dear cocoonby Virginie Despentes, a novel about #MeToo in which the author of King Kong theory, a cult feminist work, moves away from pure militancy and offers a comprehensive look at this new era of feminism and those who lead it. Furthermore, critics of Babelia they also review this week I am a Fana brutal debut from Sheena Patel that examines a toxic relationship in modern times; Cancelled, a criticism by Carmen Domingo of the moral superiority with which part of society judges and vetoes the opinions of others; the biography of Elon Musk that Walter Isaacson has written; and What is not in the newspapersby Christa Wolf, whose poems analyze the trauma of a memorizing left versus an always newborn right that never assumes guilt or errors.

The specialist in gender in ancient Rome offers a lesson on sexuality and sensuality in the classical world that debunks contemporary projections. Review by Manel García. The writer once again proves his mastery in the description of mental states governed by memory and desire, by duty and guilt. Review by Domingo Ródenas de Moya. The English writer's debut x-rays how a toxic relationship is articulated, sustained and suffered in the turbo-capitalist world. Review by Laura Fernández. Carmen Domingo warns against the phenomenon of a new McCarthyism that encourages us to judge and penalize the lives and ideas of others. Review by Anna Caballé. With her latest novel, the French writer manages to open a crack of hope against the prevailing toxicity. Review by Máriam Martínez-Bascuñán. The German author's poetry speaks of today, of the trauma of a memorizing left in the face of an always newborn right that never assumes guilt or errors. Review by Marta Sanz. Walter Isaacson's biography of the richest man in the world, promoter of private trips to space, is a psychological portrait of an entrepreneur who describes himself as a catalog bipolar. Review by Juan Luis Cebrián.

