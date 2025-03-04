For the weekend, It is very common to open a bottle of wine for celebrate the occasional birthday, Forget you of all the routine of job or simply because You enjoy With this accompaniment for eat. As It does not usually run outthe most common is to place a cork plug and save it in The fridge.

In depth

Now, Beyond conserving wine in good conditionthis can serve to save a lot of energywhich has been viralized on social networks, especially in ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter): if the fridge is not completely full, There may be empty spaces within it.

That is, when placing cork plugs in these spaces you can reduce the amount of air that the fridge needs to cool, which can help reduce The electricity bill and save energy considerably. News that has had a great reception in Spanish households.

To take into account

But this is not all. A cork can be used, in addition, to conserve fresh food. For example, if you have a piece of cheese or other foods of which only a part has been used and you want to save the rest in the fridge, A cork cap is placed at the cut end to prevent them from getting soft or drying.

As if that were not enough, too absorb The bad odors and reduce Moisture Hence, if you place products such as fish or onion, they can be left in a closed container and incorporate a cork cap to reduce, or at least minimize, the smell in its fridge.

Finally, they can be used to separate various types of food in a taper or drawer in the fridge. Or, to create levels within the fridge and take advantage of the available space in the best possible way.