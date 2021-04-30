A legislator from Juntos por el Cambio de Córdoba was diagnosed positive for coronavirus, after undergoing a routine swab in the provincial Legislature. The information caused strong concern because the leader had participated with other 20 PRO representatives at a dinner led by former President Mauricio Macri.

Alberto “Tucho” Ambrosio He was isolated after the routine swabbing in the provincial Legislature tested positive for Covid-19 on the afternoon of this Thursday, just a few hours after the meeting he held with the former president.

According to information from the newspaper La Voz del Interior, the parliamentarian is in good health and has already made the corresponding medical consultations. The authorities of the Legislative Power follow the evolution of the disease.

Ambrosio, 63, had been vaccinated with a first dose on April 7, since he was operated on last year for heart ailments and a series of stents were practiced.

The Cordovan legislator Alberto Ambrosio. Twitter photo

Hours before the result of the swab was confirmed, Ambrosio had shared a barbecue in which Mauricio Macri and 20 other PRO leaders were present.

The former head of state was in Alta Gracia spending a few days off with his wife Juliana Awada.

As soon as the news was known, from Córdoba the environment of the former president was informed of the situation.

At the beginning of this month, Macri had to isolate himself for a few days because he was in close contact with the Buenos Aires deputy of Together for Change Alex Campbell, who had been infected for the second time since the pandemic began.

At the dinner held in the Potrerillo de Larreta neighborhood, in Córdoba, leaders and referents of the local PRO were present, including the mayors Pedro Dellarossa (Marcos Juárez) and Eduardo Romero (Villa Allende).

Also participating were Javier Pretto, Vice Presidents Oscar Agost Carreño, Soher El Sukaria and Agustín De la Reta.

To them were added the national senator Laura Rodríguez Machado and the deputies Héctor Baldassi, Gabriel Frizza and Adriana Ruarte. As well as the provincial legislators Darío Capitani, Silvia Paleo and Raúl Recalde, among others.