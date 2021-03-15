Midfielder Matthew Klimowicz, currently in Stuttgart and trained at the Córdoba Institute, was summoned today for the German under 21 team.

Mateo, son of Diego, the Grenadier and former striker of the Glory, was cited for the first time by the coach Stefan kuntz to face the matches against Hungary, on March 24, the Netherlands, on March 27, and Romania, on 30, for the European Under 21 championship.

Klimowicz, born in Córdoba on July 6, 2000, made his debut at the Institute in 2017 at the age of 17 and in 2019 was sold to Stuttgart, where he has already played 29 games, between the second and first divisions.

Klimowicz in action with Stuttgart. Photo: EFE

The Cordovan is an attacking midfielder, he shares a team with Nicolás González, one of Lionel Scaloni’s favorites in the Argentine National Team, and this season he played 22 games and scored a goal.

The “Grenadier” Klimowicz, his father, is an idol of the Institute but also left his mark in Germany where he played in Wolfsburg, Borussia Dortmund and Bochum between 2002 and 2010.

