The transition of Government in Argentina took another step this Wednesday with the meeting held between the outgoing vice president, Cristina Kirchner, and her successor as of December 10, Victoria Villarruel. Kirchner had planned to travel to Italy to give a master class this Thursday, but he changed his plans after the victory of the ultra Javier Milei in the second round on Sunday. Instead, he summoned the vice president-elect to her office in the Senate, and they met for just under an hour. From both sides they described the meeting as “cordial”, but there was no formal photo that recorded it, unlike the one held a day before between the outgoing president, Alberto Fernández and Milei.

“It has been within the democratic, the cordial, the effort of both parties, to try to carry out a transition that is for the benefit of the Argentine people,” said Villarruel upon leaving the Senate. “We didn’t know each other, but we were able to talk, we were able to get to know each other, talk about the issues ahead. There were no photos, but I think that citizens have to remain extremely calm because we are going to carry out an orderly transition in the legislative power from La Libertad Avanza and from the outgoing administration,” Villarruel added. Kirchner avoided making any statements, although sources from his team highlighted that there was a good atmosphere and management issues were discussed in a “cordial meeting, as appropriate.”

Kirchner’s silence extends the one he maintained for much of the campaign after promoting Sergio Massa as his candidate. The former president (2007-2015), the most influential politician so far this century in Argentina, has spoken in public just three times in the last four months: once for each time she went to vote in primaries, the first round and the runoff. Last time she was especially terse. “It was a beautiful day, she voted very quickly and I hope that we will know the results very quickly,” she told the press that last Sunday she waited for her while she cast her vote in the Patagonian city of Río Gallegos. “A day when people vote is always worth it,” she added, and she left while she said that the next day she would fly back to Buenos Aires. Like the president, he was absent from the Peronist bunker in which Massa, current Minister of Economy, acknowledged his defeat an hour before the country found out that Milei had swept the election with 55.6% of the votes. .

Kirchner had begun the withdrawal from the front line of politics on September 1, 2022, when a man tried to murder her at the door of her house in Buenos Aires with a shot that did not go away. Two months later, on December 6, a judge sentenced her to six months in prison for corruption and the vice president buried all speculation that sought to place her as a presidential candidate for a Peronism already in crisis. “I’m not going to be a candidate for anything,” she decided, and the coalition she had formed to return to power in 2019 with Fernández as president began looking for candidates.

The vice president was prescient as the campaign began. In May, in one of the few interviews she gave after the assassination attempt on her, she predicted an “atypical election, of thirds,” in which “the important thing” for Peronism was to ensure entry into the second round. There were four months left until Milei, who was still an unknown, would emerge as the most voted in the primaries on August 22 and leave Peronism third in that unprecedented third-party scenario in Argentine history. Against the forecasts and the bad image of a Government that leaves the country with inflation above 142% year-on-year, Massa reached that second round, but it was not enough against the anger capitalized by the far-right.

The Minister of Economy ended up being the ideal candidate in a campaign leaning to the right, but he had not been the vice president’s first choice. In that May interview, while his political movement was waiting for his word to act, Kirchner slipped that “as a lifelong activist” he hoped that “the children of the ‘decimated generation’ will be the ones to take the baton.” . Before closing ranks with Massa as a “unity candidate,” Kirchner encouraged for a few hours the candidacy of one of them: Eduardo Wado of Pedro, son of victims of the military dictatorship. Pedro, 47 years old, leader of the Kirchnerist youth and current Minister of the Interior, was a one-year-old baby when his mother put him in a bathtub and stood as a shield from the military bullets that ended up killing her in the house where they lived. . It was 1977, at the beginning of the dictatorship, and his father had been murdered months before. De Pedro will be a national senator when Milei assumes the presidency and from his bench he projects himself as one of the leaders of a Peronism in reconstruction. He will have a tough job facing Victoria Villarruel, who as vice president will preside over the upper house of Congress.

Daughter, niece, and granddaughter of soldiers, Villarruel is the most conservative striker of the new Government. Her father, Eduardo Villarruel, was sent to the north of the country during a military operation in 1976, prior to the coup, which according to the prosecutor’s office that investigated it “inaugurated state terrorism” in Argentina. Lieutenant Colonel Villarruel never entered the judicial radar, but her brother did. In 2015, a judge prosecuted intelligence officer Ernesto Villarruel for the alleged crime of illegal deprivation of liberty in the El Vesubio clandestine detention center, although he later decided not to move against him considering that he was not in good health to face a process.

Villarruel made a career as a champion of what he calls “complete memory”, the vindication of the victims of the attacks carried out by the guerrillas in the seventies, but he does not hide that he visited the dictator Jorge Rafael Videla in prison. “I have seen him twice with all the fury, maybe three times,” he said. Two weeks ago, in the vice presidential debate, he refused to answer the Peronist Agustín Rossi if, as vice president, she would promote amnesty for the genocidal prisoners.

Kirchner received it and avoided any public criticism, although human rights policy has been one of the flags of Kirchnerism. Starting December 10, she will be succeeded by someone who also wants to break with this legacy.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the region.