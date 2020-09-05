Barça has qualified for the final of the 41st edition of the ACB Catalan League by beating Baxi Manresa 92-82 at the Palau Blaugrana in the second semi-final of the competition, after a clash in which Pedro Martínez’s team has fought at all times against a choral Barça team with more resources.

Sarunas Jasikevicius’ team will be measured on Sunday (9:30 p.m.), and in this same scenario, in the final against Moraanc AndorraB, who defeated Joventut 77-75. The azulgranas aspire to their twenty-third title in what will be his 13th consecutive final, winning eleven of them, his last defeat was in the 2018 edition precisely against Andorra (76-94).

The semifinal between Catalans and Manresa was vibrant in the first half, continuous rotations and open defenses, which gave a show. Pedro Martínez’s team started (3-11, min. 3), with Juan Pablo Vaulet and Makai Mason very in tune.

Jasikevicius time and Mirotic, Calver and Abrines were imposing the Barcelona effectiveness versus two ‘young men’ of 38 years, Rafa Martínez and Eulis Báez, who took their team behind their backs.

After 23-25 ​​at the end of the first quarter the forces were balanced (36-36, min, 16) with six triples by Barça and four by Manresa, but thanks to Báez, Barça could not escape at rest (44-41 ).

From there the actions of Mirotic, the triples of Hanga and Abrines forced Pedro Martinez to stop the crash (60-50, min. 25). In addition, his team was already beginning to miss the outside shot (1 of 9 in this quarter), although the continued rotations allowed Manresa, thanks to Rafa Martínez, to shorten distances (62-55, min. 27), but lthings returned to where they were at the end of the period (68-58).

The last quarter no longer had a historyPerhaps Saras’s anger at her team for conceding easy offensive rebounds and allowing the Manresans to get closer (79-73, min. 35), but without causing concern.

Heurtel scoring (14 points) and Calathes giving assists (10) they set the pace and everything was already decided with a 2 + 1 from Oriola with 40 seconds to go (90-80)