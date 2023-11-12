A copy of the menu from the Titanic was sold at auction for £84 thousand ($102.6 thousand) in the UK. The TV channel reported this on November 12 Sky News with reference to the auction house Henry Aldridge & Son.

Judging by the photo of the lot on website auction house, on board the legendary ship they served Renaissance consommé, cream of asparagus soup, salmon with hollandaise sauce, young fish, Victorian beef tenderloin, pigeons a la Godard, young lamb with mint sauce, roast chicken with bread sauce, beef fillet with horseradish sauce, green peas, parsnip puree, boiled rice, Anna potatoes, boiled new potatoes, mallard meat with port wine sauce, salad, Victoria pudding, Burdalu apricots, and French ice cream.

The first class restaurant menu is dated April 11, 1912. That day, the liner left Queenstown, Ireland, the last port of call before the tragedy.

The menu shows signs of water damage. It also features the White Star Line logo and the initials OSNC (Ocean Steamship Navigation Company) next to RMS Titanic, which were originally gilded. It is clarified that the copy was discovered in a photo album from the 1960s by the daughter and son-in-law of the late historian Len Stevenson.

Earlier, on June 30, a letter written by a Titanic passenger went under the hammer in Uruguay for $12,000. The auction took place in Montevideo. The letter by Ramon Artagaveitia Gomez was sold at the starting price. The buyer’s name has not been disclosed. Gomez wrote the letter on April 11, 1912. It is addressed to his brother and sent from Ireland. It was there that the Titanic stopped for the last time before crossing the Atlantic Ocean, where the tragedy occurred.

The Titanic set sail on its maiden voyage from Southampton, British to New York on April 10, 1912. On the night of April 14, the liner collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic and sank. At least 1,496 people died as a result of the crash; 712 passengers and crew members managed to escape.