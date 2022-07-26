The Kirbymimi modder has assured that it will be available from July 29 in beta phase.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an excellent game for one player, but if you combine it with another partner, things improve. A modder has made the experience of this fantastic open world possible in cooperative mode via split screenaccording to collect eurogamer.

The modder kirbymimi has managed to develop a multiplayer experience in cooperative mode in which through the split screen you can play with another partner. In this case, it will be two Links who will venture to explore the mysterious land of Hyrule. the same author created a cooperative mod for up to 4 playersbut the experience of this new one seems more fluid.

The mod will be available for download in beta on July 29This mod will be available for download at beta This Friday, July 29. Being an early version, the mod not without errors but in the future they will be solved, at least that is what its creator comments in the first seconds of the video.

While we wait for Nintendo to provide more details about its long awaited sequelwhich unfortunately had to be delayed until 2023. Even so, if you want to remember what this title contributed in its day (and what it continues to contribute today) you can read our analysis of Zelda Breath of the Wild, a game that it’s legend.

