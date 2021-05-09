Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

“Trends Research and Consulting” and “the Egyptian Al-Ahram Foundation” agreed to enhance cooperation between the two parties in the field of exchanging and distributing publications, whether in print or electronic form.

This came during the virtual meeting in which Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of “Trends”, Omar Al-Nuaimi, Director General of “Trends” participated, and Majda Mansour, Director of the Department of Distribution and Arab Publications at Al-Ahram Foundation, where the two parties discussed ways to enhance cooperation and partnership in the field of distribution, printing and publishing. They also discussed the details of the possibility of printing “Trend’s” publications in the Al-Ahram printing presses.

During this meeting, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali gave an introductory briefing on “Trends for Research and Consulting”, and his main areas of interest, which are divided into research, scientific, advisory and training aspects. Al-Ali expressed his aspiration to cooperate with the prestigious Al-Ahram Foundation and benefit from its expertise in the field of publishing, printing and distribution, given its distribution outlets in many Arab countries.