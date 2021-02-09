Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council signed a partnership agreement with Miral, the leading developer of destinations in Abu Dhabi, to provide sponsorship and support for three global sporting events hosted by Abu Dhabi in 2021, as part of the ambitious plans and continuous endeavors to embody partnerships in support of strengthening the prestigious position of the capital Abu Dhabi and its pioneering role in the sports movement. Globalism.

The terms of the partnership agreement stipulate that Miral will provide sponsorship and support for approved international events, such as: the third edition of the Emirates Tour 2021, the Abu Dhabi World Triathlon Championship, and the World Swimming Championships “Vienna” (25 meters).

The partnership agreement was signed at Miral’s headquarters by Arif Hamad Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Mohammed Abdullah Al-Zaabi, CEO of Miral.

Aref Hamad Al-Awani praised the distinguished partnership with Miral and its positive role in sponsoring 3 international sporting events that Abu Dhabi will host in 2021, which confirms the harmony of plans and aspirations between the Council and Miral, and its great reflection to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s leadership and support its development path as one of the distinctive destinations in sports, entertainment and tourism. .

He said: “Miral is one of the important parties and partners in the success of our sporting events in previous years, and we look forward to working with them to strengthen the solid partnership for more successes for our upcoming sporting events, expressing his thanks and appreciation for their efforts and effective role in supporting our plans and the ambitious agenda of our activities to provide Abu Dhabi with double achievements. And advanced global ranks ».

For his part, Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to sponsor international events of this level, which are held in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, with whom we have a long strategic partnership. The choice of these international sporting events for Yas Island is evidence of it being a safe destination with distinctive global infrastructure and facilities. Events such as these contribute to significant economic returns for Abu Dhabi and Yas Island, which is essential in strengthening the island’s position as a global destination for leisure and entertainment. We also look forward to hosting these exciting events soon, along with many others, throughout this year. ”

It is noteworthy that Miral is working to develop entertainment and recreation destinations in Abu Dhabi. Since its establishment in May 2011, it has played a major role in the rapid growth of the entertainment and tourism sector in Abu Dhabi, in support of the 2030 economic vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Through its innovative projects, it aims to contribute to the long-term development of a sustainable, diversified, and globally integrated economy in the capital, Abu Dhabi, by working with real estate partners, investors and the best brands from around the world.