A cooperation and partnership agreement between Barraquer Eye Hospital in the Emirates and Novomed in the field of eye health in the Emirates, combining modern innovations and long medical experience to provide medical care for vision correction with high-quality standards, as well as all types of treatments for eye diseases.

Barraquer has a rich history of innovations in the field of ophthalmology and more than a hundred years of experience in doing so. Novomed has advanced facilities and an extensive network of healthcare professionals

Through this partnership, the two companies seek to redefine the standards of first-class eye care while enabling the convergence of expertise and bringing together the most skilled surgeons and technicians in the world, while giving priority to precision and high-quality professionalism.

Laser correction procedures have seen significant advancements over the years, making clear vision more achievable than ever before, and through this partnership patients have access to a wide range of options tailored to their unique needs.

In a joint statement, representatives of Barraquer and Novomed said: “This partnership underscores our deep and shared commitment to innovation, keenness to provide optimal care, and dedication to serving patients. Together, we strive to set the highest standards in eye care, and our goal is to transform their hopes and aspirations into reality.”

“We look forward with confidence to the positive and profound impact this partnership will have on the field of ophthalmology, which will improve the lives of countless individuals seeking first-class eye care.

From established procedures like LASIK and PRK to cutting-edge technologies like SMILE, Novomed and ParaCare will offer a range of options, ensuring patients receive the superior care they crave.

The wide healthcare network enjoyed by Barraquer and Novomed transcends geographical borders all over the world for those seeking the best in the fields of laser correction procedures, care and treatment of eye diseases of the widest spectrum.