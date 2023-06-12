Dubai (Union)

The Badminton Federation and its Malaysian counterpart signed a cooperation agreement that includes various aspects of developing the game, including training, competitions, sports science and sports medicine, and will constitute a platform for exchanging programs to enhance the skills of players and coaches.

This came during a signing ceremony held in the Dubai Trade Center, in the presence of Noura Al Jasmi, President of the Badminton Federation, Dr. Muhammad Noorza Zakaria, President of the Malaysian Federation, Dato Muhammad Razif bin Haji, the Malaysian Ambassador to the UAE, and a number of members of the Board of Directors of the Badminton Federation, on the sidelines of the Dubai World activities. Sports is the largest summer sports destination, especially for badminton lovers.

Dubai Sports World, which started on June 1 and will continue until September 10, includes 17 badminton courts and is an ideal place to host training camps, competitions and training programs. Under this agreement, a joint camp will be organized for players next August in Malaysia.

Noura Al Jasmi confirmed that the agreement with the Malaysian Federation helps to implement programs to develop national teams and continue working to achieve many administrative and technical goals, by looking at the experiences of the Malaysian Federation, which is one of the most prominent continental and international federations.

She added: We are proud of our partnership with the Malaysian Federation, which is an important step in supporting the growth and development of badminton sport in the UAE, as we learn from the experience and expertise of one of the best federations in the world.

Al Jassmi revealed that a joint camp will be organized next August in Malaysia, which represents an opportunity for the players of our national team to interact with the world’s most prominent stars of the Malaysian national team.

The President of the Malaysian Federation expressed his admiration for the efforts made by the UAE to develop the game and its rapid growth in recent years in light of the wide popularity it enjoys, especially from the Asian communities, praising the success of the Asian Championship hosted by the UAE last April.