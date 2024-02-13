A cooperation agreement between the Emirates Food Bank and Furjan Dubai to enhance the culture of community participation and reduce food waste

The Emirates Food Bank has concluded a cooperation agreement with Furjan Dubai, in order to raise awareness of the importance of reducing food waste and promoting a culture of community participation..

The agreement was signed by Manal Bin Yarouf, head of the executive team at the Emirates Food Bank, and Alia Al Shamlan, founder and general manager of Furjan Dubai, during the second day of the World Government Summit 2024..

The agreement contributes to coordinating efforts between the Emirates Bank, which falls under the umbrella of the initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, which aims to manage surplus food and food and deliver it to beneficiaries around the world, and Furjan Dubai, the voluntary social institution that aims to enhance… Social communication between residents of neighborhoods in Dubai through virtual platforms, in order to achieve their common goals of stopping food waste and helping those in need..

Manal Bin Yarouf stressed that the Emirates Food Bank is keen to strengthen cooperation relations and strategic partnerships with various institutions and private sector companies, within the framework of developing and supporting the bank’s work and its initiatives aimed at managing surplus food, collecting it and providing it to its beneficiaries in various parts of the world, and reducing its waste, in order to achieve its vision. To be a sustainable bank and contribute to consolidating the UAE’s charitable and humanitarian role in the world.

Bin Yarouf said: “We welcome cooperation with (Furjan Dubai), which will provide media support for the bank’s activities during the holy month of Ramadan, and participate with the bank in conveying its message, promoting the concepts of social responsibility and volunteering, and raising the level of awareness for various segments of society.”

For her part, Alia Al-Shamlan said: “We are pleased with the new cooperation with the Emirates Food Bank, which will enhance our joint efforts in the field of social responsibility, and increase the awareness of community members about the importance of preserving food and reducing its waste, by collecting and preparing it according to the best standards and distributing it to eligible people around the world.”

In its new session, the summit includes 6 main themes and 15 global forums that discuss major global future trends and transformations in more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures, including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers and future makers, speak, in addition to holding more than 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions. In the presence of more than 300 ministers.

The World Government Summit brings together 140 government delegations and more than 85 international and regional organizations and global institutions, in addition to an elite group of global thought leaders and experts, in the presence of more than 4,000 participants..