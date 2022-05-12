Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

“Al-Ittihad” newspaper and “Anasi Media” signed a cooperation agreement to consolidate the frameworks of cooperation and partnership between them and to enhance the leading role in promoting Arab culture and making it known, regionally and globally.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, representing Anasi Media, and Hamad Al Kaabi, editor-in-chief of Al Ittihad newspaper, in the presence of officials from both sides. The agreement, which was signed at the headquarters of “Al-Ittihad Newspaper”, stems from the pioneering role that Anasi Media enjoys as a platform for the advancement of Arab culture, and the introduction of pioneering cultural events through new media in all its forms through the international network of Internet information and the modern communication network. .

In this regard, Sheikha Al Yazia bint Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said, “I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to the Al Ittihad newspaper and its organizers, led by editor-in-chief Hamad Al Kaabi, as we are proud of this prestigious institution and its national and global role in the field of media.”

She added, “We are honored to sign a memorandum of understanding with Al-Ittihad newspaper, and we look forward to this cooperation to raise positivity among Arab youth, shed light on the common factors that bring us together through our cultural issues, and value their cooperation with the cultural embassy of the United Arab Emirates at ALECSO, which in turn continues the success of Programs that preserve our culture and heritage.

For his part, Hamad Al Kaabi said that signing the agreement comes from the newspaper’s keenness to consolidate cooperation and focus on innovation and continuous updating in media content, which is a step to enhance cultural cooperation on the part of the newspaper’s social responsibility towards community institutions and individuals.

He added, “Anassi is considered a leading national cultural institution that has many great cultural activities and products that led to the presence of the first ambassador of an important international organization.”

He stressed that Al Ittihad newspaper, as one of the leading local newspapers in the region, was keen to open the doors of cooperation with Anasi to spread Emirati culture in an honorable manner through its great potentials, and through cooperation it was possible to create competitive content that reaches the world.

Under the agreement, Al Ittihad newspaper and Anasi Media will implement the initiatives of the cultural embassy of the Arab Organization for Education, Culture and Science (ALECSO), by working to provide the necessary support to activate, implement and translate them on the ground. The two parties will work in the areas of cooperation between them to implement the “Cultural Guide” project, an initiative by the Ambassador of Arab Culture at ALECSO, to raise positivity among Arab youth by preparing a workshop that includes specialized Arab youth and amateurs for cultural guidance. As cultural tourism is an important tributary of tourism and the economy. In addition to organizing a competition, the first of its kind in the Arab world, in the most distinguished Arab initiatives to attract young people and families to visit museums. The two parties also cooperate in attending and covering the main events and events of the cultural embassy, ​​locally, Arably and internationally, and contributing to introducing the cultural embassy and the Arab Organization for Education, Culture and Science (ALECSO), and conducting research of common interest.

“My people” and the creative movement

Anasi Media is a national institution that aims to contribute to the development of the creative, artistic and cultural movement in the UAE, which was established in 2007. The Emirati media company, Anasi, translates the cultural strategies of the UAE, Arab and international, and is committed to creating creative content and building cultural cooperation. To strengthen relations at the regional and global levels.

Anasi is the first of its kind in the country in the field of documentary films, and seeks to encourage young people to engage in this creative field. Anasi plays an active role in enriching the cultural scene and shedding light on important issues that concern all segments of society, by organizing various events. Anasi completed many projects in a short period of time, and produced a long track record of long and short documentaries dealing with various topics such as history and culture. Anasy’s films have also been shown in more than 60 film festivals around the world.

Al-Yazia bint Nahyan bin Mubarak..Ambassador of Culture

Sheikha Al Yazia bint Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Arab Culture Ambassador to the Arab Organization for Education, Culture and Science “ALECSO”, filmmaker and plastic artist. She grew up in a family that appreciates art. Her first personal art exhibition was organized in 2011 at Tabari Art Space in Dubai and her first art book was published entitled “Directions” in the same year in which the artwork “Kerem Station” won the International Honorary Award for Emerging Artist. Her works deal with various cultural themes, and she organized and participated in many art exhibitions inside and outside the UAE, the most important of which are: the “Happy Journey” exhibition in Madrid, the exhibition “I Met a Traveler from the Land of Treasures” in London 2019, and the “Kerm Station” exhibition at the Jane Lombard Gallery. In New York 2017, and the exhibition “Emirates Vision” in Berlin. Anasi Media was established in 2007 under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and was founded by Sheikha Al Yazia with her two sisters Sheikha Osha and Sheikha Shamsa. It is a national institution that aims to contribute to the development of the creative, artistic and cultural movement in the Emirates.

“Anassi” plays an active role in enriching the cultural scene and shedding light on important issues that concern all segments of society by organizing various events, including: organizing the Anasi Awards for Documentary Films, the Abu Dhabi Documentary Film Club, organizing lectures, exhibitions, and training courses, whether artistic efforts and participations Through media productions or art exhibitions, shared human values ​​and culture are constant themes in all works, and as an instinctive storyteller, everyone is welcome to join these visual journeys.