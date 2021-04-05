A (Asian) cook resorted to a new and innovative trick to steal a bus that was stopped by a company in a parking lot near its headquarters, as he defrauded a shop specializing in the manufacture of keys, and convinced its owner that he had lost the key of the bus, and presented him with a forged letter of no objection attributed to another company, and an identity card in the name of the owner The company stole it from him while they lived together, so a spare key was made for him, and he operated the bus and moved it to another nearby stop in collusion with another accused, and the owner company succeeded in locating the bus through the tracking device, and the Dubai Public Prosecution referred the defendants to the Criminal Court, which started Their trial.

The director of human resources in the victim company said that the bus driver left her in the sandy parking lot adjacent to the company’s headquarters in Al-Qusais area II and left for his country on vacation, and after about six days the company needed the bus, and when the replacement driver went to its place, he was surprised by its disappearance.

He added that the vehicle was checked through the tracking device, and it was found that it was located in the same area, but behind one of the banks, and when they went to its place, they were surprised by the disappearance of its plates and the company sticker that was on it.

A witness from Dubai Police stated that upon receiving the report, a working group was formed that reached reliable information indicating that the accused was involved in theft, so his location was located and seized, pointing out that the latter admitted that he went at night to the location of the bus and decided to steal it, and went to a place designated for copying the keys. He presented him with a forged non-objection letter in the name of a company other than that of the owner, and an identity card in the name of its owner, so he copied a key and then transferred the bus to the second accused, who stated in his testimony that he did not know that the bus was stolen, and that the first accused asked him to mediate to sell it for 600 dirhams, He was found in possession of the vehicle and the fake key.

The witness added that the owner of the key store was summoned, who reported that the accused had called him to the location of the bus, and asked him to copy a key for it, claiming that he had lost the original key, and showed him the forged letter and ID card, so he copied the key and presented it to him without knowing his intentions.

– The accused succeeded in copying a key copy of the bus with forged documents.





