The column with part of the rocket shot down over Sevastopol moved out of the city. Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev announced this in Telegram.

According to him, residents of Nakhimov Avenue who left their apartments can return home. “The warning machine will now inform you using a loudspeaker that you can go outside,” Razvozhaev wrote.

Earlier, the operational headquarters introduced increased security measures in Sevastopol in connection with the removal of parts of a Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) missile shot down over the city. According to the governor, the shell fragment will be transported to the test site and destroyed.

On the afternoon of September 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. The shock wave broke glass in a dozen residential buildings. According to Razvozhaev, part of one of the shells fell near the Lunacharsky Theater.

In turn, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that air defense systems shot down five Ukrainian missiles over Sevastopol. As a result of the attack, a fire started in the headquarters building of the Black Sea Fleet. One soldier is listed as missing. There were no casualties among civilians.