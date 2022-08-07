Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kobrakov said that a second convoy of ships loaded with Ukrainian agricultural products sailed from the country’s Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of an agreement to lift the blockade on Ukrainian exports.

And he wrote in a tweet that four ships carrying bulk cargo, namely, Mostafa Negati, Star Helena, Glory and Riva Wind, loaded with about 170,000 tons of grain.

The first four ships left Ukraine last week under an agreement signed by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations.