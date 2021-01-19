The deputy, who this year must renew his bench, pointed to the main opposition bench for refusing to renew the protocol to meet. In communication with the radio El Uncover, Ramón shot: “I hope this group matures, which is also numerous. They are taking a question of the State, such as the pandemic, as a political question. The one who is governing has the obligation and the right to establish a work agenda. Especially in Congress. Last year we had agreed to extend the sessions, to be held as requested by Together for Change in person. But now they insist that we, as the opposition, must set the agenda of Congress, which I think is a very great irresponsibility “.

“The other day,” Ramón continued, “I made a parallel as in a family, in which a divorce is taking place, where one is angry, and the children end up being hostage to that spiteful person. And in this it is happening exactly the same. a group of deputies who did not win the election, who are not governing and who are pretending, and I mean it with all the letters, extort money for the operation or not of Congress according to their whims“.

José Luis Ramón, with his skateboard in the Patio de Palmeras of Casa Rosada. In early December, he met with Minister Wado de Pedro.

Then, he said that “on Friday, from our interblock, we presented a request to the president of the Chamber (Sergio Massa), that since we are essential workers, the deputies, should produce a vaccination for all staffAnd thus this extortion of whether or not I sign the act for the chamber of deputies to function would end. ”

“What is being produced in politics is low-grade. The same with vaccines. Can we have doubts? Yes. Can we have questions? Also. But you have to be very responsible because here it is not about doing politics with the pandemic and vaccines. We must continue with the idea that we had agreed at the beginning, which was that the State was going to take measures to take care of the health of many Argentines, “concluded the deputy, who from his block contributed votes, among other things, to get funds from the City and approve an adjustment in pensions.

