“Kommersant”: contractor Churyumov was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for escaping from the NVO zone

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don upheld the sentence of contract soldier Danil Churyumov, whom the Sevastopol garrison court accused of desertion and sent to a strict regime colony for five and a half years. Writes about it “Kommersant”.

According to the publication, in January 2023, with a loaded Kalashnikov assault rifle, Churyumov escaped from a temporary deployment point in the zone of a special military operation (SVO) in the Kherson region without good reason and went home to Crimea. The military who went looking for him later found weapons in the grass near the road in the village where he was on duty.

An acquaintance drove the contractor to the checkpoint in Armyansk in a car. Churyumov tried to pass the checkpoint in civilian clothes, but he was detained and handed over to military investigators. The military man was accused of desertion and placed in a guardhouse. The court sentenced him to five and a half years in a strict regime colony.

At first, Churyumov did not plead guilty and appealed the verdict, but during the proceedings in the appellate court he repented and expressed his readiness to continue his service after he was granted leave. The defense of the military claimed that Churyumov was forced to leave the location due to the concussion and hospitalization of his mother. However, the Southern Military Court upheld the original verdict, deeming it reasonable and fair.

Earlier, a member of the SVO from the Gornouralsky urban district was declared a deserter due to one bureaucratic mistake on the part of his superiors. A Russian soldier came home on vacation for two weeks. Then his daughter was born. After the vacation, the man, along with his colleagues, was transferred to another unit, but no one told the military about this. Suspecting nothing, he continued to serve in the same place.