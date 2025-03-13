User Dashcams Spain has published a video on their official profile of Instagram Where a driver a continuous line has been skipped At full speed to advance another vehicle while moving along the Tui road, in the province of Pontevedra, Galicia.

In this video you can see how a car circulates at a speed reduced by the right lane and, seconds later, it is overcome by a Mercedes Class A at a much greater pace exceeding the continuous line and infringing circulation standards.

Rain of criticism

This scene, logically, has caused a rain of criticism of a certain number of users who have condemned this illegality at the wheel. There are also those who try to justify it emphasizing that the right car “It didn’t circulate too fast.”

“The Megane (Renault) enjoying the views”; “He steps on eggs that take off the card, normal to go ahead so”; “How long will it take to defend this maneuver and blame the one they advance?”; “He wants to take the position from Hamilton”; “The same thinks that the discontinuous line piece serves to go out or to enter and take advantage of 2 of them”; either “Advances with null visibility. It has been very lucky that no one was in front of him “, among others, there have been some of the comments (for and against) that they have been able to appreciate in the video after publishing said infraction at the wheel.

What does the law of continuous lines say? What is the fine for violating the norm?

According to him Article 167 of the general circulation regulation, “a longitudinal brand consisting of a continuous line on the road means that No driver with your vehicle or animal must cross it Neither circulate with her vehicle on her nor, when the brand separates the two senses of circulation, circular on the left of the same “, otherwise it would be producing an illegality at the wheel.

However, There are exceptions Where you can exceed the continuous line: advancement to cyclists, cyclomotor, pedestrians, animals and animal traction vehicles, a vehicle immobilized on the road or to overcome obstacles and other elements present in the road.





What is the fine for violating this rule? According to Race, if you exceed the line to perform any maneuver, such as a left turn in a marked area, the fine would rise Up to 200 eurosin addition to the three -point withdrawal in the driving card. However, if you violate the rule to advance another vehicle by “ignored” to the norm, the sanction will be of 400 euros and the withdrawal of 4 points in the circulation permit.