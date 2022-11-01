The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be humid tomorrow with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in the morning over some coastal and inland areas, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times, while the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly and northeasterly light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center noted that Thursday’s weather becomes clear in general and partly cloudy at times, a decrease in temperatures to the west, while the winds will be southeasterly to southwesterly, turning to northeasterly light to moderate speed, and their speed ranges from 10 to 20 km / h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He stressed that the weather next Friday will remain clear to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times in some coastal and northern areas at night until Saturday morning, with a new drop in temperatures, noting that the winds will be southeasterly to southwesterly turning to northeasterly light to moderate speed. Its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather next Saturday will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times, and clouds will increase during the day on the sea and extend along the coasts at night, with the possibility of light rain, while the winds will be southeast to southwesterly turning to northwesterly light to moderate speed, active at times. On the sea, its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h. On the sea, which is light to medium, the waves become turbulent in the north on Sunday morning in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.