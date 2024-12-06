This Thursday’s Big Brother program began with unexpected news for many, and it was not the expulsion of Maica as the nominee with the most votes from the public to leave, but that of Adriananother of the contestants. In this case, for something much more serious.

«This start of the program was not what we had planned. At home, something very serious has happened that has forced us to modify the programming. “Inevitably, it leads us to stop the vote,” began Jorge Javier Vazquez in the preview of the program.

Next, he connected to the house, where Adrián was already waiting for him sitting in the confessional. There, they informed him of the decision of the Big Brother organization: it was expelled immediately for his attitude towards Maica, whom he tried to kiss without her consent.

The incident happened when both of them were in the pink room. The man approached the girl and began to cling to her, bringing his face a few centimeters closer despite her telling him to move away. “If he had hit me, you’d be so nervous you’d be so nervous,” Adrián told her, and while she tried to push him away, he kissed her on the lips. “What are you doing? “Let this be the last time you hit yourself like that!” said the contestant, as she stood up, noticeably upset. «Adrián, you know from the first day that I like distance. Distance! “I don’t like touching,” she complained.









«This is hitting, the other is not. So you can see the difference,” he replied in a joking tone.

These are the reasons that have led us to expel Adrián in a disciplinary manner. To clear up doubts, Maica has not gone to the confession or asked for anything. The program has acted by its own decision due to inappropriate and repetitive behavior.

Big Brother pulls code of conduct

Faced with an attitude that, as Jorge Javier Vázquez reminded him, is not appropriate, Adrián received a live reprimand from both the presenter and the ‘super’, the director of Big Brother.

«You invade Maica’s space, even though she warns you that it makes her uncomfortable that you get so close and makes it clear that she doesn’t like that attitude, but even so, you ignore it and You take Maica to emphasize that she does not tolerate it. She expresses her discomfort at all times, before it happens, during and after,” Jorge Javier summarizes. «Attitudes that compromise the integrity of a person are strictly prohibited. and even more so when the person states that something makes them feel uncomfortable, and you, Adrián, have crossed the red lines on several occasions. It is very sad and hard for us to have to make decisions like the ones that have brought us here today, but GH is a respectful, responsible program and a safe environment. Therefore, we inform you that from this moment you are disciplinary expelled», he informed him.

Once the expulsion was carried out, the program continued as normal until it was time for voting to close. It was precisely there that Maica, the victim of Adrián’s harassment, was the one who had to leave the house.