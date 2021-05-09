A competition for entrepreneurs 900 projects from all over the country will be awarded grants to participate in the Naves program, which accompanies new companies in the process of developing their business plan.

In addition, the winners of each of the three categories in which the contest is divided – Idea, nascent company and new project of company in progress- will be awarded a trip to Israel, a benchmark country for its ecosystem of entrepreneurs.

The Naves competition was created by the Entrepreneurship Center of the IAE business school in 1999 and is aimed at entrepreneurs, SMEs and startups who seek to perfect their business model and innovate in their management.

A new business unit of Laboratorios Biotec won the category New business project underway in 2020. Photo: Courtesy Naves.

From the IAE’s association with Banco Macro, 7 years ago, the proposal added the chapter Federal Ships, which calls for projects throughout the country from 9 locations in the provinces of Salta, Jujuy, Tucumán, Mendoza, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Neuquén, Misiones and the Province of Buenos Aires.

Before the pandemic, “courses were taught in these places and the project selection round was held in person. Since last year, everything has been done virtually,” explains Francisco Muro, Banco Macro’s Sales and Distribution Manager.

In this edition of the contest, the bank will fully grant 900 projects (100 per headquarters) to be part of the federal stage.

The participants of this first stage will access courses and seminars and will receive tutorials for the development of their projects. Then, in each venue the best ones will be chosen, who will go on to the phase National Ships, which takes place at the IAE headquarters in Pilar.

“There will be 60 federal winners that will become part of Naves Nacional. If this phase were to have face-to-face instances, the bank will pay for the trips and stays in Pilar, “says Muro.

In addition, Macro provides the prize to the winner of each of the 3 categories: the international training trip to Israel.

“Last year a total of 2,300 projects were registered. After a selection process, more than 1,000 participated in the program, “says Silva Torres Carbonell, director of the IAE Center for Entrepreneurship.

For 2021 “we will incorporate webinars, such as ‘Online ships’ for those who want to know what it is about, optional seminars with guests and a simulation game”, Torres Carbonell details.

In addition, “to the 60 projects that come to Naves Nacional de Naves Federal, we put personal mentors. We have more than 500 people in the program’s support network, many from IAE’s alumni network, “he adds.

Throughout the 20 years of the competition, Torres Carbonell saw changes in the forms and themes of the projects. Today “everyone incorporates technology and takes into account the environmental impact and social impact,” describes the academic.

The Mendoza project Teilu ranked second in the Business Idea category in 2020. Photo: Gentileza Naves.

Also “we have seen the changes related to the changes in the economy. Before there were projects more oriented to the domestic market or regional economies. Now, even those who come from the interior are thinking about how to regionalize at least in Latin America,” he says.

Projects from all industries can be submitted to the competition in one of these three categories:

Business idea, for an individual or team that does not have staff in a dependent relationship or has received external capitalization greater than $ 100,000.

Nascent company, for businesses that are in their first 4 years of life.

New business project underway, for specific innovation projects in SMEs of any activity.

Those interested in participating in Naves Federal can register at: www.macro.com.ar/naves

