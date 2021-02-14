The Ural Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA) is ready to become a manufacturer of aircraft for transportation in the Far East. This follows from a letter from the head of the UZGA, Vadim Badekhi, sent at the end of January to Deputy Transport Minister Igor Chalik (available at Izvestia’s disposal).

The Ministry of Transport confirmed to Izvestia that it had received this letter. In his address, the general director of the plant supported the plans to create a Far Eastern airline and asked the deputy minister to hold a working meeting to discuss the use of L-410, Baikal and TVRS aircraft for the development of transport accessibility and mobility of the population of the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD).

UZGA representative Oleg Bogomolov told Izvestia that a response from the Ministry of Transport to the appeal of the UZGA head has not yet been received. According to him, the plant is ready to form a special production program for the airlines of the Far Eastern Federal District.

“The aviation market of the Far East is extremely underestimated. The vast amount of work that can be used by aviation in order to improve economic efficiency and speed of their implementation is still carried out using ground transport. According to our estimates, in the coming years, the Far East needs hundreds of aircraft manufactured by UZGA, ”he added.

At the moment, UZGA produces a regional aircraft for 19 seats L-410 of the Czech manufacturer Aircraft Industries (owned by UMMC). The plant is also developing, within the framework of government contracts of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, a 9-seater “Baikal” to replace the “maize” (An-2) and a 44-seater turboprop regional aircraft (TVRS) based on the Czech L-610. Serial production of “Baikal” is scheduled for 2023, and TVRS – for 2025, the letter says.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Steering wheel on yourself: who will build aircraft for the Far East