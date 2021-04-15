LONDON (Reuters) – A major energy consultancy said on Thursday that World oil prices It could drop to about $ 40 a barrel by 2030 if governments push for lower fuel consumption in line with UN-backed plans to curb global warming.

In a report that envisages the world acting decisively to tackle greenhouse gas emissions by shifting the reliance of transportation and industry on electricity, Edinburgh-based Wood Mackenzie said oil consumption will start a sharp decline in 2023.

The decline will accelerate the demand To an average of 2 million barrels of oil per day, to reach 35 million barrels per day by 2050, which entails a 60 percent drop in carbon emissions from oil use compared to today’s levels. Oil consumption reached a record level of around 100 million barrels per day in 2019 and is expected to recover strongly this year after it collapsed last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, Wood Mackenzie said in its report, oil prices will start to fall later in the decade. According to its perception of the acceleration of the energy transition, it expects the average price of Brent crude to reach $ 40 per barrel by 2030, compared to current prices of around $ 65. And by 2050, Brent may fall to between ten and 18 dollars a barrel.