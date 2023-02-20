From the left, Juliano Medeiros, Pablo Iglesias, Ione Belarra, Irene Montero and Juan Carlos Monedero, at the closing ceremony of the Autumn University of Podemos, last November, in Madrid. MARSHAL (EFE)

The investigation of neuron case holds another surprise in its final stretch. The consultant Aleix Sanmartín, who worked for the Andalusian president Juan Manuel Moreno (PP) and for the PSOE, has applied to prepare the key report of the investigations. Judge Juan José Escalonilla has been looking for an expert for more than a year to prepare said document, who must calculate the price of the work provided for Podemos by the Mexican company Neurona in the general elections of April 2019, to compare it with the 363,000 who paid for the party The instructor proposed to Sanmartín himself last November, but the consultant did not respond “until a few days ago”, according to himself.

After receiving the refusal of half a dozen professionals to assume the task, Judge Escalonilla issued a resolution on November 4 in which he stressed that “he had been made aware of the existence” of six “electoral consultants” who “could be qualified to carry out the expert report”, and ordered that they be contacted “so that they communicate if they accept the position for the preparation of said report”. Among those six was that of Aleix Sanmartín, one of the experts who helped Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla to achieve an absolute majority in Andalusia in 2022 and who has developed a tool for the PSOE, as published by EL PAÍS.

In conversation with this newspaper, Sanmartín details that he received a e-mail of the court offering him the commission, but that he had a lot of work at the time and could not answer. However, a few days ago, he did: “I responded by saying that I apologized, that I had not been able to respond before and that I was now free of workload, and that I am at the disposal of what they tell me.” According to him, he adds, he has not yet received a “response” or “notification” to this communication that he sent to Escalonilla.

In its Web, Sanmartín defines himself as a “political strategist”. As he indicates, he has worked for front-line leaders, such as Andrés Manuel López Obrador, current Mexican president; José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and Tabaré Vázquez, former presidents of Spain and Uruguay respectively. “In Spain, he designed the strategy that made Juan Manuel Moreno president of Andalusia. He has also worked with the president of Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara; with the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras; and with the president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig ”, says his website.

waiting for the expert

The magistrate opened the neuron case in the summer of 2020, after receiving a complaint from a former Podemos lawyer —José Manuel Calvente, in conflict with the leadership. Escalonilla then accused senior members of the formation and the party itself as a legal entity, later undertaking up to ten lines of investigation for, among other matters, alleged bonuses, extra costs in the work of the headquarters or the baptized as babysitter casethe derivative focused on an alleged crime of unfair administration for the alleged use of Podemos workers to care for the daughter of the current Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, and the former Vice President of the Government and former party leader, Pablo Iglesias.

As of today, nine of those lines of investigation have been closed. Only the main one remains alive, which deals with Podemos’ relationship with the Mexican consultancy Neurona. At first, the judge suspected that the formation paid the consultant 363,000 euros for services that it never provided. But, after proving the existence of work done by the Latin American company, magistrate Escalonilla turned the investigation around and is now investigating whether the price paid to Neurona was inflated. For this, he wants that expert report to be commissioned, to calculate what the cost should be.

But getting that analysis has become a headache for the magistrate, who has been trying to push it forward since November 2021. The magistrate considers it a key piece, but both the Prosecutor’s Office and Podemos affirm that it will not be of much use. “We understand that the training can contract with the providers that it deems appropriate and it is possible that the cost cannot be reliably determined,” the public ministry said. “Prices are not rates or tariffs […] It is not the same to produce specific products than to have a complete campaign team that can cover all areas, available 24 hours a day. [horas al día] / 7 [días a la semana] […] Neither all offices nor all professionals charge the same for their services”, added the left-wing political force.

On July 27, the judge already closed the investigation period for the case, but has not yet decided whether to file it or prosecute someone. As he indicated then, he will not do it until he receives the expert report for which he is looking for an author.