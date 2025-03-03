A construction entrepreneur admits 25 million bite for Francisco Correa and the PP of Arganda del Rey

The construction businessman Fernando Martín has presented a letter at the National Court in which he admits to having paid a bite of 25 million euros that went to Francisco Correa, the leader of the Gürtel plot, and the positions of the Popular Party in the Madrid town of Arganda del Rey. This Monday, the trial of the Gürtel case for the so -called Arganda piece is planned.

“Even when D. Francisco Correa did not specify what the concrete destination of that amount would be, D. Fernando Martín was aware that the Commission would have as much recipients both Mr. Francisco Correa and those responsible for the urbanism of the City of Arganda del Rey that would guarantee the award in favor of Martinsa,” says the brief in accordance with Fernando Martín’s defense, to which Eldiario.es has had access.

“Fernando Martín discussed the aspects related to the Commission, exclusively with Mr. Francisco Correa, limiting his treatment with the rest of the defendants related to the Consistory to the formal and lawful processing of the urban process, adds the brief, which the country advanced.

In the first day of the trial it will be known if this takes place in the planned days or if there is a total agreement with the defendants and the convictions are issued. All of them, except for two City Council officials, have already reached an agreement of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The works of which Martinsa would benefit were called the Execution Unit 124. “Finally it was also agreed that, in exchange for guaranteeing the award in favor of Martins From the City Council they would not get obstacles in that execution, ”says Fernando Martín’s writing.