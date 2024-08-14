Russian military rescued a conscript after a battle with the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kursk

Russian military came to the aid of a conscript soldier who had engaged in a battle with superior Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. The video of the rescue was published by the Telegram channel Mash.

The soldier was one of the first to encounter superior enemy forces and gave them battle. When he realized that it was useless to resist, he hid in the forest. From there, the soldier managed to contact his mother, and she turned to the “Helping Hand” with a request to save her son. Volunteers passed the data to the military. Contract soldiers with the call signs Tikhiy and Sibir came to the aid of the conscript. They established communication and spent two days leading the soldier to the Russian rear.

Frame: Telegram channel Mash

It also became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried by all means to disrupt the operation, shot the conscript in the back and attacked him with FPV drones. With return fire, he managed to eliminate at least two Ukrainian soldiers.

Soldier’s rescue caught on video

The footage shows Russian soldiers driving down the road looking for a soldier. They finally spot him and stop to pick him up. Inside the car, the soldier admits that he has already resigned himself to his fate: “I thought, that’s it, I’m going to die now.”

Conscripts repel Ukrainian Armed Forces attack in Kursk region

State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev said that conscripts did not suffer losses. According to him, the military repelled an attack by an entire brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Gurulev expressed the opinion that the presence of conscripts on the Russian-Ukrainian border is necessary, and recalled that conscripts participated in armed conflicts in Afghanistan and Chechnya.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, reported that most of the Ukrainian Armed Forces forces that entered the Kursk region in the first echelon had been destroyed. The territory where the Ukrainian troops were located was mostly blocked off — “a cleanup operation is underway.” Speaking about Kyiv’s plans in this direction, Alaudinov said that the Ukrainian command had deployed over 11,000 servicemen and had hoped to seize the Kursk NPP in less than a week, but their plan had failed.