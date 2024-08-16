Shot: Russian conscript who burned Ukrainian BMP with gasoline to be awarded

A Russian soldier burned a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) in the Kursk region using a single canister of gasoline. The soldier was promised a reward.

According to Shot, it all happened on August 11. A drone operator spotted an infantry fighting vehicle abandoned by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). At that time, six Ukrainian soldiers were hiding in the forest from Russian servicemen. Then a soldier with the call sign Armyan — a conscript — volunteered to drive a civilian Zhiguli to the combat vehicle and burn it. The Ukrainian equipment was not turned off. The Russian soldier took advantage of the moment, doused the car with gasoline from a canister and set it on fire. Later, he calmly drove away.

The publication notes that the conscript will be nominated for an award, but it does not say what kind.

Frame: Telegram channel SHOT

The incident was captured on video

The footage was published by military blogger Kirill Fedorov. The footage shows a Russian with a canister of gasoline running up to the vehicle, dousing it with gasoline and driving away. The video, filmed from above, shows a blazing BMP.

Another conscript in Kursk region entered into battle with superior forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Earlier, another conscript soldier was one of the first to encounter superior enemy forces in the Kursk region and gave them a fight. When he realized that it was useless to resist, he hid in the forest. From there, the soldier managed to contact his mother, and she turned to volunteers with a request to save her son. Contract soldiers came to the aid of the conscript. They established communication and spent two days leading the soldier to the Russian rear. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot the soldier in the back and attacked him with FPV drones.

Related materials:

When the soldier was already rescued, he admitted that he did not believe that he would be able to get out alive. “I thought, that’s it, I’m going to die now,” he shared.

Russian soldiers stole an American Humvee from the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The 810th Guards Marine Brigade managed to get hold of the American equipment. This unit is fighting the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. “We just stole a Hummer,” the Russian soldier boasted.

Apparently, the fighter mistook the Humvee for the civilian version of this vehicle, produced under the name Hummer.