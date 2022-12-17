At the World Cup in Qatar There have been 137 players out of the 832 who attended who have not played with the team of the country in which they were born. Only four teams have been made up of players solely from their country: Argentina, Brazil, South Korea and Saudi Arabia. On the opposite side is Morocco, the great World Cup surprise by sneaking into the semifinals of the tournament. The 14 Moroccan players not born there are Bono (Canada), Munir Mohan (Spain), Saïss (France), Achraf Hakimi (Spain), Mazraoui (Netherlands), Amrabat (Netherlands), Ziyech (Netherlands), Chair (Belgium), Amallah (Belgium), El Khannouss (Belgium), Boufal (France), Zaroury (Belgium), Aboukhlal (Netherlands) and Cheddira (Italy). Four born in the Netherlands and another four in Belgium, two in Spain and another two in France, and one in Italy and another in Canada.
There are many players who decide to play with a team other than the one they were born with. The reasons can be varied, although the most common is that of family origins or roots in the country that is going to be represented. Considering this issue, it is striking that up to 38 players born in France have been scattered at the World Cup in nine teams (Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Qatar, Morocco, Portugal, Spain and Germany).
Precisely, Qatar, the host team, has been the one that has the greatest variety of origin of its footballers in its call-up: eight (Sudan, Egypt, Iraq, Portugal, France, Algeria, Bahrain and Senegal).
