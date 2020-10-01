Protesters hold up an Azerbaijani flag during a pro-Armenian rally in Athens. YORGOS KARAHALIS / AP

The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in Upper Karabakh is on the way to becoming a serious global confrontation between Russia and Turkey. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, marked by the respective imperial pasts of their countries, practice an expansive policy of self-assertion and fuel the patriotism of his fellow citizens with a nationalist rhetoric riddled with myths.

The course of Moscow and Ankara does not help to solve the real problems – security, economic, political and territorial – of the two communities that today face each other in the complex multi-ethnic environment of the Caucasus. In the current phase of escalation of hostilities, the overwhelming victory of one of the parties would lead to new massacres and ethnic cleansing. But whatever the results, the current outbreak shows that it is not possible to return to the status quo in force since the 1994 ceasefire. Limiting itself to formal exhortations to the parties to sit back at the table is irresponsible, frivolous and ineffective.

In their maximalism, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinián and Ilham Aliev, have not been capable of a compromise based on mutual concessions that integrates the interests of both parties. But Pashinian and Aliev are also hostages of their political elites, who condition their room for maneuver. Therefore, the conflict requires a joint international effort that should be led by countries far from the interests of the area and accepted as mediators by Azerbaijanis and Armenians. Today the protagonism of mediation cannot fall on Russia and Turkey because their current leaders, Putin and Erdogan, have shown that their selfishness, their chimeras and the idealized and messianic vision of themselves predominate over their sense of responsibility for the world.

Thus, the Upper Karabakh needs real diplomacy to achieve a road map that allows the coexistence of Armenians and Azerbaijanis. To be viable, the solution must be able to be exhibited as a gain by the two communities and, in its search, the accumulated experience in the arrangements that ended the disintegrating wars in Yugoslavia can be useful. Armenia and Azerbaijan would have to return to the agreed principles on Upper Karabakh, approved by the OSCE ministerial conference in Madrid in 2007, which combined territorial integrity with the principle of self-determination. To arrive at a solution, which may not be ideal, will require skill, will, time, patience, an ethical sense and perhaps peacemakers – which in no case should be Russian or Turkish. The international community cannot close its eyes and ignore the conflict in that remote global place from Upper Karabakh.