The Mossos, after the shooting last January in the Besòs neighborhood of Barcelona. Albert Garcia (THE COUNTRY)

A shootout in the Besòs neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​on January 15, between two opposing criminal clans was the straw that broke the camel’s back. One of the groups involved, the Alundastopped the first patrol that arrived from the Mossos and complained bitterly: his rivals had an advantage in drug trafficking because they received favored treatment from a mosso d’esquadra. If they found out who he was, they warned, they would give him a “scare”. They did not spare details about the allegedly protected clan: three men, one of them Valentín Moreno, murdered a few months earlier in Sant Adrià de Besòs. His death in cold blood in the street, shot in the head, drew attention, especially for the conviction in the past of Valentín for a murder in the Olympic Village.

It was not the first time that warning voices had been raised about this mosso. In Granollers, her ex-partner – who is also an agent – explained that she was “passing police information to criminals in the La Mina neighborhood” in exchange for 150 euros per consultation. She found out thanks to SB, a Mossos informer in Sant Adrià, where the three had met. In her statement to Internal Affairs (DAI), her confidante betrayed the police without qualms about her: she confirmed that she had known him for 20 years, when she was arrested for theft. He took her fingerprints. That’s where the relationship started.

More information

The policeman, according to the conclusions of the DAI, “enforced his status as an agent” and his high “level of access to databases” as an analyst to make more than 400 queries about seven individuals, including Valentín Moreno and the son of the confidant. SB she testified as a witness, but later as an investigator because the police found that she acted as an intermediary: she took 50 euros per consultation and her agent, 100.

The official used two phones to communicate with the woman by WhatsApp; in one of them she called herself Superman Faith. “Let him look at me, please,” an interested party wrote to the woman, who forwarded the message to the agent. He replied that they could be calm because there was “nothing at all”. In another message, the woman asks for an account number to make a deposit. “This that makes you bizzumit is instant”, says the mosso in allusion to a banking application (Bizum) to make transfers at the moment.

This is the main indication of the DAI that the mosso payment. The researchers suspect that the amount charged “can amount to thousands of euros” given the high number of queries. This Friday, after being arrested, the agent denied before the judge having charged for the efforts and alleged that they were police informants. The magistrate released him provisionally, although he was investigated for bribery and revealing secrets.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

In her statement to Internal Affairs, the confidante charged the mosso with other presumably criminal conduct. SB accused him of doing “extraordinary work”: knowing if a car “had lapa” (if it had tracking devices), if there was any entry pending in a home and if it was better for criminals to go “on vacation” before the possibility to be arrested. Police sources assure that his behavior frustrated some other investigation.

The woman pointed to Superman Faith for even more serious behavior. He said that he arranged drug seizures with traffickers, so that they could have a credible excuse before their bosses (the drug has been taken from me by the police) and sell it on their own. SB stated that he was extorting cannabis clubs in Barcelona “so that they would close their premises”. These accusations are not part, for now, of the ongoing judicial investigation.

Medal for the attacks

In 2019, the mosso He received a medal for his performance in the terrorist attacks of August 17 in Barcelona. That day he did not work, but he was in the nearby Carme street; according to the confidant, for an irregular performance in a cannabis club. Sources close to the police defend his work and assure that there is no indication that he profited. The messages, they affect, are part of her work with confidants to collect sensitive data. These sources accuse the DAI of having put the security of the agent and his confidants at risk.

The agent was assigned to the analysis area of ​​the information services of the Mossos. According to his boss, he was dealing with “public disorder and radical ideological investigations”, so in principle, he added, the high number of queries about a group dedicated to theft and drug trafficking does not seem justified.