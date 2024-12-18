Ukraine once again made the Russian army tremble on its own territory, not only that: kyiv’s agents gave a lethal blow to the military leadership in the heart of Moscow. The murder of Lieutenant General Igor Kirilov and his assistant in the middle of the capital’s street has been a blow to Putin.

Moscow promised a prompt response and did not take 24 hours to announce the arrest of a suspect who had already confessed. With what was narrated by the arrested person, and with the due reservations that must be had before the version spread by Russia, a story has already been established of how the all-powerful head of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces (NBC) was killed. ) from Russia.

Who is the person arrested for the attack?

At the moment there is no identification of the detainee, but the Investigative Committee that is handling the case and has made public the latest revelations has provided some information: he is an Uzbek citizen, born in 1995.

How was the attack carried out?

According to the Russian officer, the detainee arrived in Moscow and received the explosive device that he camouflaged in an electric scooter and placed it on the street where the attack occurred. At least, that is what Moscow has confessed.









The operation was directed from the Ukrainian city of Dnipro from where, through a camera located in a rented car parked on the same street, they followed Kirilov and from where the explosive was stopped.

Who organized the attack?

The Ukrainian special service (the SBU) has already claimed to have killed what they call a “war criminal.” According to the detainee’s confession, they recruited him and promised him $100,000 and the possibility of fleeing and residing in a “European country.”

Did the suspect have accomplices?

It is unknown, but according to the official Russian version, the attack was obviously directed, planned and organized by Ukrainian intelligence and required more people to be involved. The Investigation Committee has assured that the search for those involved continues.

Why was Kirilov a target?

Kirilov, 54, was an important senior commander for Moscow due to the particular type of troops – related to nuclear, chemical and biological weapons – that he led. He was sanctioned by several countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, for the use of a toxic agent against Ukrainian troops on the front, accusations that the Kremlin has always denied.

In addition, Kirilov was, according to the United Kingdom, an important Russian “agent of disinformation” since he had become, thanks to his public appearances, a very media-friendly soldier in the country.

In them, the lieutenant general accused, without evidence, Ukraine of using biological weapons with United States drones and Washington of having a department to “create a new pandemic.”