Le Drian explained that the conference, which Germany and Italy will participate in preparing, will be held on November 12, with the aim of ensuring the implementation of the Libyan elections schedule and discussing the departure of foreign fighters from the country..

On the other hand, the Libyan House of Representatives failed to withdraw confidence from the current government headed by Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, and decided to form a parliamentary committee to investigate the government.

The Libyan parliament had considered a request submitted by a number of deputies, to withdraw confidence from the national unity government led by Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba, six months after it took power., in a public session in the eastern city of Tobruk country.

Last week, 45 Libyan deputies submitted a request to the parliament’s presidency in order to withdraw confidence from the government, after listening to its answers and responses in the interrogation session that was held two weeks ago.

But the Libyan parliament failed to withdraw confidence, after it failed to obtain 86 signatures from the Libyan representatives.

The Libyan House of Representatives decided to form a parliamentary committee to investigate the National Unity Government headed by Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba, regarding several files, including aspects of government spending during the recent period.

The parliament’s spokesman, Abdullah Blehaq, said that the parliament directed the formation of another parliamentary committee from the electoral districts of all regions of the country in order to consider Law No. 10 of the House of Representatives Election Law, to submit a proposal for the necessary amendments to it, and it may seek the assistance of the Legislative and Constitutional Committee, and the session was suspended to Tuesday.