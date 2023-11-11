Arab countries called on Israel to stop occupying lands to make peace

Arab countries held an Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, during which they named a condition for establishing peace with Israel. reports about this RIA News.

The summit participants called on Israel to end its occupation of all Palestinian and Arab lands in order to make peace. The document notes that the “independence of the State of Palestine with full sovereignty within the borders of June 4, 1967, with its capital in East Jerusalem,” should also be realized.

On October 7, militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel. On the first day, they fired thousands of missiles, broke into the country and took hundreds of hostages. Israel called the attack a war and responded by launching Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip.