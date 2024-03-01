













A Condition Called Love reveals its release date









A Condition Called Love It is one of the shojo that will arrive in spring and it looks very promising. Once again we will follow high school young people who seek to recognize themselves and their emotions. I'll tell you the release date of the anime by Eat Fish Studio.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17opLiE7zxc

A Condition Called Love whose original title reads Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai (I Am Addicted To You) is the original manga work of Morino Megumi and has been published by Kodansha since 2017.

At the moment, A Condition Called Love It has 14 volumes published in Kodansha's Dessert.

Source: Kodansha Dessert

The debut of its anime will arrive in spring 2024, the announced date is April 4.

The 30-second teaser allows us to see how the story will develop. Hotaru Hinase will have to describe what love is to her and maybe, if she likes the idea, she might be able to fall in love.

The animation is quite beautiful and it seems that the high school will become a quite jovial place after the arrival of a student who fell in love at first sight.

We recommend: 5 shoujo anime that Latin America fell in love with as of 2020

A Condition Called Love: What is it about?

A Condition Called Love It will be one of the jewel anime of spring 2024. The story focuses on Hotaru Hinase, a high school student who one day helps a stranger who doesn't have an umbrella. —let's remember that this image is something very important in Japan— and that, as fate would have it, he will study at the same school as her.

From the beginning he declares himself to her, however, she has something else to think about before seeing the young man for what he is.

What is love? And after that, will he be able to fall in love? These will be some of the questions that the girl will have to answer throughout the series. Are you ready for a new cheesy anime?

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)