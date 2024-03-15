













A Condition Called Love has a new trailer ahead of its premiere and it will teach you about love









A Condition Called Love is one of the most anticipated anime of the spring 2024 season. A new trailer was revealed and allowed us to see more about the relationship between Hotaru and Hananoi, the protagonist couple.

The new trailer of A Condition Called Love could give a better account of what we can expect from seasonal shojo. Thanks to the animation by East Fish Studio we can see a warm atmosphere that will match the story.

A high school romance arrives this spring, after Hananoi, one of the most popular young men in school, has his heart broken in a vile way. In fact, after this, Hotaru will offer him a helping hand: her umbrella —although let us remember that the symbolism of the umbrella in Japan is something very particular.

Source: East Fish Studio

And following that, young people will form a bond that will unite them for a long time. The new trailer allows us to see their first interactions and the decision to set sail on romantic paths.

However, despite the firmness of Hananoi's feelings, Hotaru will find herself in trouble as she wonders what love is and if she wants it in her life.

When is A Condition Called Love released? Where can I watch the anime?

The new shojo will premiere on Thursday, April 4, 2024. And it will be licensed by Crunchyroll.

So, we will be able to see it without fail through the platform. Another of the interesting shojo of the season is AstroNote, which will also have a touch of comedy. For its part, A Condition Called Love It presents us with the idea of ​​romantic love and its implications and possibilities, in the mere principle of exercising it. Will the protagonist be able to fall in love? After living a peaceful life away from this, the girl will have a 360 degree turn.

