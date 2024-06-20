A Condition Called Love is the shojo of the spring 2024 season, now that the season is almost over, so is the sweet romantic installment. The manga is published in Kōdansha’s Dessert magazine. The story tells of the falling in love of a pair of boys with very different perspectives on love and who also carry with them several traumas. Chapter ten was shocking, what will happen in chapter eleven?

The delivery is close to finishing, as is the manga work. The official X account reported that the work is nearing completion, but that is not really all. Something more is still planned for Hotaru and Hananoi.

A Condition Called Love It will only have twelve episodes, in other words: it is the last episode of the season. There really couldn’t be many more chapters, at the end of the day, The series has eight volumes that have been published since 2017. The story is written and illustrated by Megumi Mourino who officially reported that she will take a break, so the final chapter would arrive until September 2024.

When is episode 12 of A Condition Called Love coming out?

Next Thursday, June 20, 2024, the new chapter of A Condition Called Love.

Chapter 12 of A Condition Called Love It is title “Our first expedition through high school”; and it turns out that after Hotaru and Hananoi go out in a group with Yao, an open conversation between the young people will make Hananoi rethinks that perhaps he should tell his partner certain things about his past, because, although he may not like them and, in fact, they embarrass him, they are very important to him and explain a lot of who he is today.

At a crucial moment, Hotaru tells him that they shouldn’t force themselves to do that kind of thing, that they can take it easy and talk about sensitive topics gradually. They promise to do so and take a day at high school to begin breaking down their pasts.

This beautiful day, the kids walk around the school buildings because it is raining, so the time comes when they sit in a classroom. There Hananoi begins to talk about his friend, the only one he has ever had and whom we have seen in his memories, he tells him that he should find a soulmate to make up for his abandonment. —or so Hananoi interprets it, who from that moment on lives to achieve it—.

Hananoi’s only friend disappears without saying goodbye, so although the boy speaks very lovingly about him, he does mention that he doesn’t want to go through such a painful goodbye again. After this, Hotaru realizes that she feels the need to touch him and this is because she cannot contain all the affection she feels for him: Hananoi gives her a lot of tenderness.

Hotaru kisses him on the head and tells Hananoi that it is THE sign, without hesitation, they have a first kiss that is as tender as it is passionate, quite an adventure!

Will they be a closer couple after their first kiss? Let’s find out in the new chapter. The next episode would end the season! Did you already know that the long-awaited shojo will be Kimi Ni Todoke? We could finally see more of Kuronuma and Kazehaya’s romance!

What time does episode 12 of A Condition Called Love come out?

A Condition Called Love It is distributed all over the world, so it has different release times which will depend on the time zone of the area you are in. Taking this into account, we leave you several hours to find yours and not miss the premiere of the last episode:

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.

And you, from where will you say goodbye to A Condition Called Love?

Where can I watch A Condition Called Love?

In Latin America, A Condition Called Love is distributed by Crunchyroll. In Japan the anime series premieres on JNN’s TBS. He has been one of the most controversial shojo of the season.

Crunchyroll also distributed A Sign of Affection, one of the most interesting shojo of winter 2024.

What is A Condition Called Love about?

A Condition Called Love It is a shojo that caused a lot of controversy because it starts in a strange way, positioning a somewhat forced romance with quite questionable characters. Many accuse the title of being hyper-toxic and the delivery contrasts quite a bit with the previous one. A Sign of Affection, who proposed a perfect romance: clear, direct, healthy and independent enough; quite the opposite of the love between Hotaru and Hananoi.

In A Condition Called Lovewe see Hananoi who is a young man full of anxiety to live a romance, however, he always fails, very frustrated, after so many attempts, after a breakup that takes him to the limit and in the face of absolute hopelessness, Hotaru offers him shelter under her umbrella because she witnesses his breakup and feels bad seeing him devastated.

Hananoi regains hope, the next day, he asks Hotaru, who helped him in the worst moment, to go out with him, she refuses because she thinks she is not capable of falling in love and is filled with fear of the possibility of hurting others. others for not knowing how to communicate. At this point she thinks that she is not capable of love.

Both protagonists have their own childhood traumas and this permeates their ways of relating and conceiving and codifying affections. However, Hotaru decides that she wants to explore her romantic issues and Hananoi agrees to help her with it. They maintain a “trial” relationship and together, they gradually build their affections by being empathetic, constant and compassionate. They manage to be a couple that collaborates and dialogues, they learn to love and respect each other: they are together because they want to build their relationship while also seeking to respect themselves.

The facet of romance that they propose will allow us to remember that we are all somewhat toxic but that this does not mean that we do not deserve love; Also, it shows us that we must negotiate a lot if we want to be by someone’s side and that this does not mean betraying ourselves.

A Condition Called Love It is a very human playful shojo.

