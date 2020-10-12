In Volgograd, a concrete slab crushed a 12-year-old schoolboy to death.

The incident took place on Sunday in the Traktorozavodsky district of the city.

On the website of the regional department of the TFR reportedthat the boy, together with a minor friend, played near the banks of the Volga, 150 meters from the dam.

At some point, there was a collapse of a sand embankment, on which there was a reinforced concrete slab.

This construction collapsed on the child. He died on the spot.

The boy’s body has already been removed. Investigators work at the scene of the emergency, they establish all the circumstances and causes of the tragedy.

The department organized a check on the death of a student. Based on its results, a procedural decision will be made.

