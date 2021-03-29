Emergency services go to the place to attend the driver of the vehicle Truck fallen into the river on the El Secano bridge. / LV

Emergency services go to the El Secano bridge to attend to the driver of a concrete mixer truck that has fallen into the river after partially collapsing the structure, between the area of ​​El Secano and La Basca, in the district of El Raal, municipality of Murcia. According to witnesses at the scene of the accident, the driver of the vehicle managed to get out of the vehicle by his own foot.