In St. Petersburg, they staged a concert in support of the Snitch cat, who fell ill with a deadly mutation of the coronavirus. Against the background of the disease, the animal was diagnosed with infectious peritonitis, the treatment for which was estimated at an unbearable amount for the Maine Coon owners. This is reported by Channel Five.

The owners of the cat said that the disease was discovered after the first vaccination. “Three days after we vaccinated him, he began to breathe strangely, he developed pulmonary edema, and we found out that such a disease exists,” remembered the owner of the animal, Artem Kursov.

As a result, doctors prescribed 84 vaccinations to a three-month-old kitten, the total amount of which is 330 thousand rubles. To raise this money, young people opened a social media gathering and held a concert in support of the animal. They emphasized that in this way they wanted not only to raise funds for treatment, but also to tell people about a dangerous disease.

In December, it was reported that the coronavirus was first detected in a snow leopard. It happened at the Kentucky Zoo. The workers suspect that the source of the infection was one of the employees who suffered the disease without symptoms.