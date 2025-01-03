The situation that Carmen, a resident of Badajoz, is experiencing is complicated. And for a few months he has been suffering the consequences of a breakdown in the pipes and plumbing on the upper floor, where a woman lives. restless squatterAmparo. During this time, he has seen how his home was flooded, “with sewage, dirty water,” and how his home became a veritable dumping ground, “with cockroaches and rats everywhere.” So much so that he has had to go live with his mother, with his two daughters, as he has denounced in ‘AfternoonAR‘to Frank Blanco and his team.

He has contacted the other party, with Amparo, who has defended himself from what he considers “attacks” from Carmen. She has said that “until they fix the problem I am not going to pay the rent». However, these non-payments come from before, in fact, around nine months ago, according to Carmen, her upstairs neighbor does not pay the owners and they “have been dealing with the issue in court for several months but they cannot fix it.” what’s happening And of course, they say that they are not going to fix anything until this woman leaves or pays off the debt. The injured party? Her, Carmen, and their two daughters. «My girls want to return home but it is impossible. This situation has caused me health problems and I have a lung infection as a result of breathing that environment, with the mixture of contaminated water.

She has also put the matter in the hands of the Justice. He has filed several complaints with the police, “although they have filed them and there they have recommended that I find a court-appointed lawyer so that the case is not filed. They tell me that it is a minor problem and it is incredible because I cannot return to my apartment because of this lady. The live connection Between Amparo and Carmen it has been tense, because the former continues in her thirteen of not fixing anything.

Amparo has become serious and has stated that “I am not going to pay rent until they fix it.” Carmen asked him to pay for the services so that they could solve the breakdown “because otherwise this is impossible.” The events journalist Mayka Navarrowho was on set, commented that «Carmen must look for solutions, and not get into the game of whether she pays or not pays. Legally there must be a way out. The fact is that this neighbor of Badajoz She cannot find a remedy for what she is experiencing and has shown herself desperate, because, as a result of this, she has not only seen how she became ill, but also that “the furniture is going to waste, the sofa, the walls full of humidity… “How helpless!” he ended up saying it to the camera.