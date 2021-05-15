This afternoon, protests were held in the three Basque capitals to also commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the Palestinian exodus One of the banners displayed during the event in San Sebastián. / EFE DV Saint Sebastian Saturday, May 15, 2021, 14:02



The Basque capitals have welcomed this afternoon rallies in solidarity with the Palestinian people. In Donostia, the event took place at 12 noon on the Boulevard with the attendance of hundreds of people who rejected the attacks that Gaza is undergoing by the Israeli armed forces.

On this day the participants in these concentrations also commemorated the 73rd anniversary of the creation of the state of Israel and the exodus of the Palestinians, known in the Arab world as ‘Nakba’.

Concentration on the Donostiarra Boulevard. / EFE

A good number of Palestinian flags waved in San Sebastián in an act presided over by a banner that read ’73 Nakba Palestina SOS / Israel hiltzaile ‘and in which the “Zionist intervention of Palestine” was denounced with shouts and chants. and the “genocide of the Palestinians.”