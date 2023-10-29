About five hundred residents of the El Rosalar urbanization, the Naval Village, Tentegorra, Canteras and others who came from different areas of the city gathered this Sunday at the door of the old Naval Hospital of Cartagena, summoned by the Cartagena Futuro Association, to reject the opening there of a temporary stay center for immigrants (CETI) and a reception camp for ‘undocumented’ by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

The president of Cartagena Futuro, Cristina Martínez, read a manifesto in which she highlighted that the city cannot “take on a national problem alone” and proposed that the CETI of the Region be located in the capital, Murcia, “which accumulates all infrastructure and investments.

“The Naval should be for the people of Cartagena,” Martínez assured the crowd. And he asked that the governments not turn Cartagena into a “shelter municipality.” «Where are the investments in railways, in coastal batteries, in the city of justice…? Where are they? Of course, they want to put a CETI here,” in a leisure and recreation area for the people of Cartagena.

Cartagena Futuro, linked to the provincialist movement, called the rally against the installation of the CATE after last Wednesday the central government’s plans to use four old disused facilities in different cities to transfer to the peninsula some eleven thousand African immigrants who have illegally entered Spain through the Canary Islands from Senegal and Gambia.

One of those facilities is the old Cartagena Naval Hospital, which has been inactive since 2010 and which the Ministry of Defense has been trying to sell for years. In one of its car parks Inclusion intends to set up a “temporary and provisional” camp with tents and modular rooms to offer shelter, health care and legal support to some three hundred people who, after entering the national territory irregularly, have asked for humanitarian asylum. Since last Tuesday, one hundred of these immigrants are already in Cartagena, housed in a hotel and apartments owned by an NGO.

The rally passed peacefully, controlled by patrols of the Civil Guard, National Police and Local Police, although there was a controversial moment. It was when Felipe Saura, president of an association called For the Future of Our Children, took the floor, which linked illegal immigration to insecurity problems. Saura said that “we are not racists,” but insisted that the problem was the irregular entry of immigrants into Spain and that he asked the Government to guarantee “our security.”

The organizers withdrew his voice because they had already warned that they did not want the event to go in ways other than the rejection of a reception center in a facility that Cartagena claims as a socio-health and public services center. The rally ended with a collection of signatures against a CETI in Cartagena.