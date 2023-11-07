Systematize and centralize through a single connected application the work of administrations and third sector entities for the care and integration of the nearly 950 homeless people that the Murcia City Council estimates there are in the municipality. That is the objective of the new IT Tool for Homeless People’ (Hips) presented this Tuesday by the Murcia City Council, an initiative launched by the City Council and the Community that has been financed with 357,690 euros from Next Generation European funds. , within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the National Government.

The tool will allow the coordination of all the resources that exist in the municipality, regardless of their ownership, and will give access to both municipal workers and social entities to key information to carry out personalized monitoring of each member of this group of especially vulnerable people who For the first time, they will have a reference professional from Social Services who will personally monitor them in a continuous intervention project managed by the City Council. To this end, the workforce has been increased with three social workers and two more social educators, as announced by the Councilor for Social Welfare, Family and Health Pilar Torres. Hips will have a detailed record of the characteristics and needs of homeless people, as well as their usual situation and their history in the municipality that will be updated by the professionals who deal with them. Thus, personalized reports will be created for each of those served that will include data such as the date they had the last contact with any of the entities in the network; what kind of demand they made; what response they received and the professional who maintained that contact, among others.

Both the socialist Government of José Antonio Serrano, who initiated the project, and the current executive of the popular José Ballesta, the Autonomous Community and the Cepaim and Murcia Acoge Foundation, who have made contributions during its design, have been involved in the development of the system.

Hips is within a line of financing from European funds “to modernize primary care social services”, as explained by counselor Conchita Ruiz, and is part of the ‘ContiGO!’ project, which contemplates three lines of action.

The first is a change in the intervention methodology through contact with a reference professional to improve the traceability of each case and provide individualized solutions to maximize the possibilities of insertion of people experiencing residential exclusion. Pilar Torres, who was accompanied in the presentation by the Minister of Social Policy, Conchita Ruiz, the PSOE councilor Esther Nevado, and Susana Henarejos, from Cepaim, explained that the measure “will favor work and the insertion itinerary, through the support throughout the process. The second line of the program is the development of a complete study of the situation in the municipality through more than 800 surveys of homeless people that will be presented on the 23rd; and finally, the Hips tool.

After the presentation of the activities, the assembly hall of the Moneo building hosted a technical day for professionals, in which this new computer tool and the improvements it brings to the care of these users were made known.

12.3 million to modernize social services



The European Next Generation program supports innovative projects in the social field with a line of financing. In this sense, Conchita Ruiz explained that the Community has “accounted for 64 projects for an amount of 12.3 million euros that are being developed throughout the regional geography and with the different entities in this sector and the town councils.”

«It is a specific line, which we also consider very important because it is one of the most vulnerable groups that are in social exclusion, which are the homeless, eight city councils participate, with an investment of more than 2 million euros in programs, projects for global and multidisciplinary intervention in homeless people,” said Ruiz. These consistories are Águilas, Cartagena, Cieza, Jumilla, Lorca, Molina de Segura, Yecla and Murcia.

The counselor highlighted that “it is about abandoning the assistance phase to cover their most basic needs in a specific situation, to provide support for a psychosocial intervention from the beginning to the end, with traceability and always seeking their social insertion and if “It is possible to work.”

PSOE councilor Esther Nevado pointed out that the tool “is one of the ten projects that began to be developed last year during the government of Mayor Serrano, and that represented the largest injection that the Social Services of Murcia have ever received, almost 3, 5 million euros.

«We are happy that the PP continues to develop and give prominence to the projects initiated by the PSOE, which are good for the people of Murcia. We would like them to recognize the work they have done, but if it is too much to ask, we are satisfied that they do not paralyze them,” he concluded.